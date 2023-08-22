KSU Thorobred logo

At Saturday's Healthy KSU 3K & Health Fair, Ron Banks, Tommy Haynes and Leslie Thomas will be honored with the Lifetime Community Health & Wellness Award for their commitment and contributions at Kentucky State University and within the Frankfort community. 

The event, which is slated to start at 10 a.m. at Alumni Stadium, will also pay tribute to KSU Thorobreds that are no longer with us, Lee Carter and Reverend Dr. Rosby Glover. 

