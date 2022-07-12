FINDLAY, Ohio — A Frankfort student earned Dean's List honors at the University of Findlay.

Taylor Banta was named to the spring 2022 Dean's List. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

