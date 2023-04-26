Taylor Banta, of Frankfort, recently participated in the University of Findlay's 2023 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity.

Banta presented "Perceptions of Romantic Partner COVID-19 Stress: Accuracy and Outcomes" and presented "Sex Influence Overview of Potential Perpetrator Action."

