Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber, center, received an exemplary evaluation from the FIS Board of Education Monday. Barber is seen here at the F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium open house last month talking to Mike Oder, left, and Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort). (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
It took some time, but the evaluation was worth the wait for Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber.
The FIS Board of Education met Monday in a special meeting to complete Barber’s evaluation, which was exemplary.
The evaluation is for the fiscal year that ended in June.
“Since COVID and other reasons, we have let this run a little long, this particular evaluation,” Board Chair Jina Greathouse said.
Barber was evaluated on seven leadership areas: strategic, instructional, cultural, human resources, managerial, collaborative and influential.
“We have to acknowledge this has definitely been an extraordinary year,” Greathouse said. “It was the COVID year, and first of all we’d like to acknowledge that Dr. Barber did a wonderful job of leading us and navigating COVID for us, and also with the virtual instruction we provided during that time.
“With respect to all seven categories, Dr. Barber’s evaluation was deemed to be exemplary.”
Barber became the district’s superintendent in 2015, signing a four-year contract. He signed another four-year contract in February 2019 with an annual salary of $125,000.
Barber is a 1994 graduate of Frankfort High.
“I’m honored and blown away by this opportunity to serve in this district, and this board team in particular has been an incredible support for us, for me, my family,” Barber told the board.
“I just want to say I’m very thankful for the staff I have, for the team that puts together the day-to-day opportunities for our kids, and I think we’re going to continue to see those opportunities grow and expand.
“I love being a Panther, and a Cub. I’m a Panther for life and just appreciate the opportunity to serve Frankfort Independent Schools, so thank you.”
