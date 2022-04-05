Dr. Houston Barber is stepping down as the superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools to take another position, according to a post he made on Twitter Tuesday.

Barber’s new position begins on July 1, and he stated in his Twitter post that he intends to remain with FIS until June 30.

“This is the single toughest decision my family and I have had to make in terms of next steps together with the focus on work and life,” Barber said. “We will remain in the Frankfort community and my kids will continue to attend school in Frankfort Independent Schools.”

Barber, a 1994 graduate of Frankfort High, was hired as the FIS superintendent in July 2015 after serving as a principal in the Jefferson County Public Schools system. He was the principal at Fern Creek High School from 2007-2013, during which time the school had the highest standardized test gains of any high school in Jefferson County.

He was the principal at the Academy @ Shawnee from 2013-2015.

During Barber’s tenure at FIS, the district formed a partnership with Kentucky State University where Frankfort High students can take dual credit classes to earn college credit.

Every member of FHS’ Class of 2020 graduated with college credit in at least one course.

Barber is a graduate of Marquette University, where he ran track. He was a Class A state champion in cross country while a student at FHS.

“The love I have for this school system and community is unwavering and deep-rooted to the core of my mind, body and spirit,” Barber stated in his post. “I am so grateful and thankful that the FIS Board of Education team afforded me the opportunity to collaborate with such wonderful teams and individuals to support the transformation of the lives of so many students in order that they become the best version of themselves.

“Over the past seven years, we have accomplished too many things to name and I say 'we' because it was a complete team effort. Our focus throughout my tenure has been students.”

Barber originally signed a four-year contract with FIS, and he signed another four-year contract in February 2019 for $125,000.

He received an exemplary evaluation from the FIS board in December.

“We have to acknowledge this has definitely been an extraordinary year,” FIS Chair Jina Greathouse said at the time the evaluation was completed. “It was the COVID year, and first of all we’d like to acknowledge that Dr. Barber did a wonderful job of leading us and navigating COVID for us, and also with the virtual instruction we provided during that time.

“With respect to all seven categories, Dr. Barber’s evaluation was deemed to be exemplary.”

He was evaluated on seven leadership areas: strategic, instructional, cultural, human resources, managerial, collaborative and influential.

“While I thought and dreamed that I would remain in Frankfort Independent Schools for the rest of my career, ultimately, I have decided to accept another position that begins July 1, 2022,” Barber wrote.

“This is my family and my love for you will continue,” he wrote in conclusion. “I am a Panther for life!” 

