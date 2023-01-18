Addison Barrett, of Frankfort, has been named to the President’s List at University of the Cumberlands for the fall 2022 semester.

CumberlandsLogo.png

To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

