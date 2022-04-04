Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp recently announced that Megan Barton will be the new principal of Hearn Elementary School beginning July 1.

040622.Megan Barton_submitted.png

Megan Barton

“Megan Barton is a passionate advocate for students," Kopp said. "We are very excited for the future of Hearn Elementary with Megan as principal."

Barton is currently the assistant principal at Hearn and has been since 2016. She will be replacing Tina Cooper, who is retiring June 30.

“I am so honored to be named principal of Hearn Elementary where I started my teaching career 19 years ago.” said Barton. “I’m ready for the next chapter and confident we will work as a team to do what’s best for students resulting in academic achievement.”

