A Frankfort resident who has spent his career in both local school systems has been tapped as the new principal at the Early Learning Village.
Nick Barton will take the reins from Larry Murphy, who has served at ELV for the past seven years. Murphy has accepted a new position as director of federal programs at Franklin County Schools. He is slated to start July 1.
“Barton has a genuine passion and drive to ensure that all kids will be successful,” Murphy said of his successor.
Barton began his career at FCS in 2002 as a teacher at Hearn Elementary. He transferred to ELV in 2008 — the year the school opened. During a seven-year stint, between 2012 and 2019, Barton worked for Frankfort Independent Schools before returning to FCS last year to serve as a behavior interventionist.
“I began my career here in this building almost 20 years ago and it is only fitting that I begin my career as an administrator in the same building. I look forward to working with a phenomenal staff and the challenges that lie ahead of us,” he said, adding he is honored and humbled to be selected for the role.
Barton earned his Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Kentucky State University; a Master of Arts in Early Childhood Education from Georgetown College; and a Rank 1 Principal Certification from the University of the Cumberlands.
“(Barton’s) student-centered leadership and passion for the school will serve him well as principal,” said FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp. “We are confident he has what it takes to lead the Early Learning Village to even greater heights.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.