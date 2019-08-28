A bat was spotted inside Elkhorn Middle School on Tuesday morning.
Someone saw the bat in the school’s gym around 7:50 a.m. and students were cleared from the area, according to an email sent later in the day to parents and students by Principal Jeff Rhode.
“It was quickly captured and sent off for testing,” he wrote. “At no time did the bat come in contact with any students.”
Another Franklin County school had a bat issue last fall. Hearn Elementary closed briefly after three dead bats out of 10 found inside or near the school tested positive for rabies. The Franklin County Health Department sent all the bats to to a state lab for testing.
A wildlife removal team and county schools staff worked to remove and sanitize the entire facility at the time.