The Frankfort Independent Schools board accepted the resignation of one of its own at a special-called meeting Tuesday night.
Board member Amelia Berry is resigning effective Oct. 1. She has been on the board for six years.
“To say I have not taken this decision lightly is an understatement,” Berry told the board. “I’ve been deliberating more than a year. I would not leave the district in the midst of the COVID crisis; I wanted to get to a more stable place.
“In fact I had plans to resign in the spring and then Dr. Barber’s departure derailed that. (Houston Barber resigned as FIS superintendent in the spring.) The reason is simple. There are not enough hours in my day to do what I’m meant to do for my family and my work and this district as a board member.”
Berry was first elected to the board in 2016. She ran for reelection in 2020 and was the top vote-getter in the race with 1,245 votes.
“You’re not done yet,” FIS Chair Jina Greathouse said. “We do have you until Oct. 1. I want to thank you for your service. I certainly appreciate your thoughtfulness, your conscientiousness and your desire to always put students first.”
Greathouse said in an email after the meeting that the vacancy will be filled by remaining board members. The district will advertise for applicants to fill Berry’s spot, and the vacancy must be filled within 60 days.
The person appointed by the board to fill the vacancy will serve until the next general election in November 2023 and will have to file for candidacy if they want to continue in the position.
“I did want to feel good about where the district is, and I definitely feel that, thanks to your leadership, Sheri (FIS superintendent Sheri Satterly),” Berry said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have you. I do have a lot of confidence between Mrs. Satterly, our staff and this board that the future is bright for Frankfort Independent Schools. I’m going to miss the board a lot. I think I’ll still be seeing staff, maybe even a lot more.
“It’s been an honor to serve with you all. I’m excited to be able to bring a lot more focus to the district with my work as a parent, as an alum and as a partner through Just Say Yes.”
Just Say Yes, a program affiliated with the Franklin County Health Department, is a commitment to young people to create conditions that set them up for success.
In other business, the board approved its tax rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The rate for real property and personal property was set at 101.9 cents per $100, and the motor vehicle rate is 47.4 per $100.
The tax rates last year were 101.3 per $100 for real property and 102.4 per $100 for personal property.
Real property includes land plus the buildings and fixtures permanently attached to it while personal property is property that is not permanently affixed to land.
