Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber has been appointed as a member of the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation Board of Directors.

Barber was tapped for the post by Gov. Andy Beshear and replaces Randall Fox, who resigned.

Barber will serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending July 5, 2021.

