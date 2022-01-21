012222.KSU-Gerald Patton_Facebook.jpg

Dr. Gerald Patton has been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents. Patton is a 1969 graduate of KSU. (Photo via Facebook)

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that he has appointed Gerald Patton, Ph.D., of Rancho Mirage, California, to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents.

Patton is a graduate of KSU and served as president of its student council. He replaces Candace McGraw, who resigned, and will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2027.

“I am thrilled that Gerald Patton has chosen to help steer the future of Kentucky State University,” Beshear said. “Dr. Patton’s intimate history with KSU will undoubtedly serve as a guiding beacon and put the university on a course for success.”

After graduating from KSU in 1969, Patton went on to obtain a master’s degree from Western Illinois University and a doctorate from the University of Iowa, both in history. Professionally, he served as deputy commissioner of higher education at the New York Education Department and taught at North Carolina State University and at Washington University in St. Louis.

Before retiring, Patton was director of assessment and educational effectiveness at California State University, Fullerton.

“Emblazoned over the entry door of Carver Hall on the campus of Kentucky State University are the words ‘enter to learn go out to serve,’” Patton said. “I am honored to return after more than 50 years to serve my alma mater as a member of its governing board, the Board of Regents.

“Kentucky State University is at a critical time and pivotal point in its 135-year history as Kentucky’s state historically Black and land grant institution. There are myriad major challenges to confront. I understand and am an ardent advocate for Kentucky State — its hallowed traditions, historic mission, institutional integrity and contemporary aspirations. I am willing, committed and ready to join in helping KSU in continuing to move onward, upward and ever forward.”

Kentucky State is currently undergoing a presidential search to replace Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, who resigned in July. The school has also faced financial issues and has asked the state for $23 million to make up for a projected budget shortfall. 

Patton’s appointment drew praise from state Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort) and the Louisville branch of the NAACP.

“I fully support the governor’s appointment of Gerald Patton to the Board of Regents for Kentucky State University, and I am thankful on behalf of the university to see the institution’s future in such good and capable hands,” said Graham, who is the minority caucus chair.

A statement issued by the Louisville branch of the NAACP said it “applauds Gov. Beshear's appointment of Dr. Gerald Patton to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents. Dr. Patton has a long and distinguished career in various positions in higher education.

“In addition, he has a proven commitment to the university, having served as a student as president of the student council to being the keynote speaker at the 1999 Founders’ Day convocation and the convener for the class of 1969’s 50th reunion.”

