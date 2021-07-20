Gov. Andy Beshear called for a “full, independent and transparent” review into Kentucky State University’s finances on Tuesday.
Beshear signed an executive order empowering the Council on Postsecondary Education to conduct the review, giving the organization latitude to access all records, develop a “management and improvement plan” and make recommendations to the Board of Regents regarding administrative structure and leadership.
The announcement comes in the wake of former president M. Christopher Brown II resigning from his post on Tuesday amid regent questions about the school's finances.
In a press release, Beshear said that he hopes the review will promote stability and transparency at the university.
“KSU has been a unique and essential institution in the commonwealth for more than a century, serving generations of students as Kentucky’s historically Black land-grant university,” Beshear said. “My administration is committed to getting KSU through this so that the school can continue to provide high-quality education to students for generations to come.”
CPE President Aaron Thompson, who served as interim president at KSU before Dr. M. Christopher Brown’s hiring, said that his organization was “poised and ready” to provide assistance to the school.
“KSU is vitally important to our higher education landscape as our state’s only public historically Black university, and as such, we are committed to its unequivocal success," Thompson said. "While we’ve been monitoring recent developments, our next step is to gather necessary information so we can provide as much assistance as possible.”
Beshear cited regents voicing concerns about the financial viability of the university as a cause for concern in his office. A spokesperson for the governor’s office previously confirmed to the State Journal that multiple members of the Board of Regents voiced their concerns about the university’s finances.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.