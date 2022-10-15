BCPE2019_2.jpg

The Frankfort High School Drama Club has announced that auditions for its 2022 production of the "Best Christmas Pageant Ever" will be open to all student actors in the community currently in grades 1-8 regardless of school affiliation.

The club is excited to return this show to its community roots after being completely canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The 2021 production was limited only to Frankfort Independent students because of ongoing COVID-19 impacts at that time.

