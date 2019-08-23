Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a Louisville woman to the Kentucky State University Board of Regents.
Melanie House-Mansfield, an educator with extensive community volunteerism and advocacy experience, has been named as a member of the KSU Board of Regents.
She will serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025.
The Board of Regents consists of eight members appointed by the governor and three additional members, including a teaching faculty representative, a non-teaching employee representative and the student body president. Board members serve six-year terms.