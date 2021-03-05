With a memorandum of understanding approved by the Franklin County Schools Board of Education on Monday, a new bike trail should soon be built on FCS property adjacent to Lakeview Park.
“You know when you hear something’s too good to be true? As I get older I get more jaded and usually believe that, but that’s not the case here,” said Troy Hearn, a member of the Bluegrass Chapter of the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association.
The memorandum is between FCS and KyMBA. The bike association will build and maintain the trail, and it won’t cost the school district any money.
“It’s a piece of property the district owns but is not being used by us,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said. “Basically what it is, we’re not giving up ownership, and they can use the land as long as they maintain it.”
Hearn, a state government employee, is also the trails coordinator for the City of Frankfort. The Bluegrass Chapter of KyMBA, in partnership with the Frankfort Parks Department, maintains and manages the 11 miles of bike trails in and around Capitol View Park.
Franklin County Third District Magistrate Michael Mueller was interested in a trail at Lakeview.
“I was in Alaska and saw something very similar,” he said. “When we came back we were looking at Lakeview, or the school property next to the park, for suitable land.”
Mueller got in touch with Hearn about the possibility of a trail.
“Michael Mueller, who’s a magistrate and a friend of mine, talked to me about two years ago and asked if we could get some kind of bike trail at the park,” Hearn said. “We looked at property two years ago, and the timing wasn’t there.”
The timing was right this year. Hearn made a presentation to the FCS Board of Education at its Feb. 1 meeting, and the board approved the memorandum of understanding Monday.
“This provides a really nice service for our community,” Kopp said. “I’m very excited about it. The Board of Education is excited about it and approved it unanimously at our last meeting, and I applaud them for that.
“It’s a collaboration in the greatest sense.”
The trail, which will be dirt, will be about three-fourths of a mile long and eight feet wide, and it will be suitable for cyclists of all ages. Those using the trail will be strongly advised to wear a helmet.
Those involved hope to have the trail built by May. Hearn said it’s preferred that trees are still bare when the trail is under construction.
He added that those building the trail will work around trees and that trees won’t be removed as long as they’re healthy. Some invasive plants such as honeysuckle will be taken out.
The trail will be free to riders, and there will be signage for the do’s and don’ts for trail usage.
“We look at it as something we can use as a community, something to keep the kids and community healthy, that will make things better,” Mueller said.
“I’ve not heard one negative thing about it. The fiscal court is super active, and they’re excited about it.”
