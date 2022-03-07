A bill to have Gov. Andy Beshear appoint replacements for the Kentucky
State University Board of Regents, was approved during a Monday night meeting of the Senate Education Committee.
Senate Bill 265, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem David Givens, R-Greensburg, provides for the Governor’s Postsecondary Education Nominating Committee to forward 16 names to Beshear by March 26, from which he would name eight regents by April 1. This would give the Senate until lawmakers adjourn April 14, to confirm those nominated.
The student, faculty, and staff regents would not be affected, and current members could be reappointed.
During his appearance, Givens told the panel, “All of us in the room are aware of the vital role that KSU plays in our postsecondary landscape. In addition, all of us in the room are aware of the challenges that have come to light in the fiscal management and the challenges in producing graduates, that KSU has faced. This is the first step, a piece of legislation to realign this board, refocus this board.”
He also referred to House Bill 250, sponsored by Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville, that would provide a $23 million loan to the historically Black Frankfort school immediately, so it could keep its doors open through the end of the fiscal year, June 30.
That measure, which passed the House 82-7 on Feb. 17, is expected to be taken up by the Senate in about 10 days, according to Givens.
Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson, a one-time interim KSU President, said time is of the essence.
“If we are going to have a new board, we need to get these folks seated soon.
The timeframe that is in Senate Bill 265, is one that I think is of urgency.”
Givens said about this bill, in conjunction with HB 250 and its effect on KSU, “I think this institution is going to shine. I think it will be the beacon on the hill that it can be for all of us, in the postsecondary landscape. If I’m looking forward, we’re going to be bragging and talking about KSU in three or four years.”
When asked by Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, about an additional $15 million that Kentucky State will need to be competitive and meet its obligations, Givens replied, “I am going to agree with you. It’s going to take additional money, it’s going to take additional vision, it’s going to take a change in the culture, it’s going to take a realignment of the entire institution, and it’s going to take a total
reorganizational approach to the way that business happens at KSU. Money is one of the five or six things that I think are critical to us getting KSU to be what it can be.”
The measure passed on a unanimous 13-0 vote, and now heads to the full Senate. It could receive a floor vote in the next couple days.
