Preschool

Blue Grass Head Start Community Center is currently taking 2021-22 applications for its free preschool program for children 3-4 years old.

The program offers educational services, parent involvement, health services, transportation, nutrition and disability service.

When turning in applications be sure to bring proof of income and the child’s birth certificate.

For more information, call 502-227-1511 or pick up an application at 955 Leestown Lane, across from Jim’s Seafood.

