Five members of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition (BWC) have new books.

Shannon McRoberts has two new releases — “The Price of Magic,” a fantasy, and “To Free a Djinn, an urban fantasy.

Chris Helvey recently published “Behind the 8 Ball,” a novella. Helvey’s latest detective novel, “The White Jamacian,” is set for release in January.

Michael Embry’s new boomer-lit novel, “Make Room for Family,” comes out in February.

The following month, “Like a Wary Blessing,” a collection of short stories by Michael Jennings, will be published.

The Bluegrass Writers Coalition is a gathering of authors who work to promote literature in all forms across Kentucky. BWC members are active writers in all genres who believe that the printed word enhances the lives of writers and readers. The coalition endeavors to showcase writers and their works through discussions, readings and book-signing events.  

The BWC is open to all writers and meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. At present all BWC meetings are held via Zoom. For more information, call Helvey at 502-330-4746 or Embry at 502-545-3367.

