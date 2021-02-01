The Bondurant Middle School Academic Team took homes its fourth consecutive Region 9 Governor’s Cup Championship with 54 points total. Scott County was second with 15 points.
The BMS team was undefeated in Quick Recall, pulling away from Scott County in the opening round, ousting Capital Day School in the second round and Elkhorn Middle in the third before winning the title by beating Scott County for a second time.
The Bondurant team advances to the State Governor’s Cup tournament next month.
Members of the BMS Quick Recall team include Mahmood Ateyeh, Holland Riddell, Varshith Kotagiri, Ridhi Penmecha, Manas Garla, Adrian Bennett, Kadin Jobe, Varshitha Ramesh, Loukya Akula, Nathan Carpenter, Priya Gautam, Vidya Vasudevan, Maeher Joshi, Malleshwar Suresh and Yuktha Julakanti.
