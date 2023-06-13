Though F.D. Wilkinson Gym has been open for roughly 1½ years since its renovation, the Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education officially approved the final piece of the construction process Monday evening.

With a unanimous vote, the FIS board approved a BG-5 for the gym. A BG-5 is the paperwork that needs to be submitted once a project has been completed.

061223 FHS boys soccer rings

Members of the Frankfort High School boys soccer team were recognized for winning the 2022 All-A State Championship at Monday's Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education meeting. Each team member received a ring to commemorate the achievement. (Photo submitted)

