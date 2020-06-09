The Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education also received an update about renovations of the F.D. Wilkinson Gym from Craig Aossey, of G. Scott & Associates Architects PLC, at Monday's meeting.
“We have confirmed what we’ve been saying for a while: You want to do more than you have dollars for and we’re trying to make it work,” he said.
While doing survey work on the front entrance workers opened the front doors to check the how level the gymnasium floor was only to discover it slopes a few inches toward the stage and humps in the near midcourt.
“We know you don’t want that when we’re done. You don’t want to be running uphill during the end of the second half,” Aossey explained, adding that a crew will level the slab.
Workers will also have to bring in a boom lift to get access to the corners of the ceiling over the top of the bleachers, which creates another dilemma. The front and lobby doors aren’t wide enough for the boom lift to fit. In order to get the piece of equipment into the gymnasium, crew members will need to take out the front doors and its center frame as well as the double doors from the lobby to the gym.
“When they’re done, we’ll lay a block wall there because you don’t need that center set of doors to exit the gym space,” Aossey told the board. “There’s no requirement for that door, so we will fill it in with another trophy case on the lobby side.”
He said it was a less expensive option than replacing the doors and trying to put the wall back together again.
Another cost-saving measure will be to tear out the ceilings, sections of which will need to come down in order to put up the supports for the new ball goals, and attic space. Eliminating the attic also eliminates the need for a sprinkler in the attic, which saves the district $54,000.
Aossey said the bars joists and exposed ductwork in the ceiling would then be painted white, blue or orange.
“It’s an option that’ll save money and I think it’ll be an advantage if you don’t mind losing the visual of that ceiling,” he stated, adding it will also make the gymnasium about five feet taller.
Aossey also provided the school board with an option for exterior site lighting outside F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. The Frankfort Plant Board rents poles and security lights for $14 per month per pole. He said the six poles needed would cost the district a little over $1,000 per year.
“In 10 years, you would’ve spent less than $11,000 on this and you’d spend a whole lot more than $11,000 to put in six pole lights,” he explained.
The downside, he added, is that the money from the project must come from the general fund as opposed to putting it in the construction funds, where it’s covered in just the bonds sold.
“So I would prefer, if we can, to get you site lighting, but if not we have a backup plan that’s not too expensive,” Aossey said.
In other business, the board also unanimously voted to make two buses and a van surplus property. As far as current transportation needs, FIS Director of Pupil Personnel and Chief Operations Officer Bobby Driskell said he and Barber are working on a plan for a future bus purchase but the district is in good shape for the coming school year.
