Evansville

A local student has been named to the Dean's List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of Evansville.

Emma Boebinger, of Frankfort, earned the honor for maintaining a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying an academic load of 12 hours or more.

Boebinger is majoring in Exercise Science at UE.

