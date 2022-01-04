Evansville logo.png

Emma Boebinger of Frankfort was recently named to the Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Evansville. Boebinger is studying exercise science.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription