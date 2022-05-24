Evansville logo.png

Emma Boebinger, of Frankfort, has been named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester.

Boebinger is studying exercise science.

More than 500 students at UE were named to the Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

