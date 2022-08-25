Franklin County Sheriff's deputies block the entrance to Franklin County High School after students and staff were forced to evacuate the building due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Franklin County High School students and staff make their way to Crestwood Baptist Church on East Main Street following a bomb threat and an incident with a student Thursday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
A bomb threat at Franklin County High School Thursday afternoon forced administrators to evacuate students and staff from school property.
The bomb threat occurred shortly after 1 p.m. and students and staff assembled outside on the school's front lawn. The building was cleared and no bomb was found.
However, another incident forced students and staff to leave the premises.
"As we were letting the kids come back into school, there was another incident with a student and so we have dismissed students to churches in the neighborhood," said FCHS Principal Chris Tracy.
The entire school population walked to two East Main Street churches — Elevate Church and Crestwood Baptist Church around 2 p.m.
When asked about the incident with a student, Tracy told The State Journal that as students were being let back into FCHS a student said they had a bomb in their backpack.
"The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Police Department, Lexington Police, local fire and EMS are all on scene securing the grounds and taking proper protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff. At this point, there is no credible threat and a bomb was not located," Sheriff Chris Quire said.
"As an additional precaution, we are further investigating the situation."
Students with fourth period teachers with a last name that begins with A through L walked to Elevate Church and students with fourth period teachers with a last name that begins with M through Z walked to Crestwood Baptist Church.
"We are doing everything we can to get your kid back for dismissal and in time," Tracy stated in a One Call sent to FCHS families. "I appreciate everyone's patience and getting us through this."
At 2:30 p.m. Tracy updated families about the situation saying that the hope is to get the students back to school for regular dismissal within the hour.
"Currently we are checking and securing bags at school and the hallways to make sure everything is clear," he explained. "As soon as that is done — within the next half hour or so — we're going to do the best we can to get the kids back for dismissal at school."
