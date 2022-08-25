Bomb threat Crestwood

Franklin County High School students and staff make their way to Crestwood Baptist Church on East Main Street following a bomb threat and an incident with a student Thursday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

A bomb threat at Franklin County High School Thursday afternoon forced administrators to evacuate students and staff from school property.

The bomb threat occurred shortly after 1 p.m. and students and staff assembled outside on the school's front lawn. The building was cleared and no bomb was found.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies block the entrance to Franklin County High School after students and staff were forced to evacuate the building due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
FCHS students walk to Elevate Church following a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Franklin County High School students and staff stand on the front lawn Thursday afternoon after the school was evacuated due to a bomb threat. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

