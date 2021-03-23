032421.BondurantAcademicTeam_submitted.jpg

Bondurant's academic team won the KAAC Governor's Cup state championship Monday. On the front row, from left, are Manas Garla, Mahmood Ateyeh, coach Robbie Roberts, Sruthi Paluri and Holland Riddell. On the back row are Malleshwar Suresh, Ridhi Penmecha, Loukya Akula, Varshith Kotagiri, Adrian Bennett and Kadin Jobe. Absent when the photo was taken were Varshitha Ramesh, Nathan Carpenter, Vidya Vasudevan, Priya Gautum, Maeher Joshi, Emily Schweickart, Yuktha Julakanti, Isabella Wasson, Harper Shields, Dana Bush, William Gould and Sam Elliott. (Photo submitted)

 

It was about a week ago that Bondurant’s academic team finished second in the state Governor’s Cup quick recall competition.

Then came the wait for all the final results to be posted.

The wait was worth it.

Bondurant found out Monday that it was the overall KAAC (Kentucky Association for Academic Competition) Governor’s Cup middle school state champion.

“It was a long week,” BMS academic coach Robbie Roberts said. “In a non-COVID year the state finals are on Monday, and you find out the results with 2,000 to 3.000 people.

“This year we were in the school theater, social distancing and wearing masks.”

The results were announced on YouTube by the KAAC.

“You could go online and see individual test results at the district and regional level,” Roberts said. “A lot of the same names kept popping up. I thought we had a good shot of being in the top five or top three.

“I was blown away by the individual performances the kids had and the work they did. It was pretty incredible.”

Bondurant won the state championship with 78 points, 30 ahead of runner-up Meyzeek Middle School in Louisville.

BMS had two individual state champions — Mahmood Ateyeh in math and Varshith Kotagiri in science.

It’s the first time Roberts, in his 10th year as Bondurant’s coach, has had two state champions in one year.

Kotagiri was second in math, and Holland Riddell place second in arts and humanities and third in language arts.

Other Bondurant students who placed in the top 10 were Ateyeh in science and Manas Garla in math with fourth-place finishes, and Varshitha Ramesh, who was sixth in science.

The quick recall team was edged out in the final round by South Laurel 35-34. Members of Bondurant’s quick recall team are Ateyeh, Riddell, Kotagiri, Ramesh, Garla, Ridhi Penmecha, Kadin Jobe, Adrian Bennett, Loukya Akula, Priya Gautam, Vidya Vasudevan, Maeher Joshi, Malleshwar Suresh and Yuktha Julakanti.

The Governor’s Cup consists of two team events, quick recall and future problem solving, and six individual categories — math, science, social studies, language arts, arts and humanities and written competition.

Because of COVID, all of this year’s competitions took place online, and Monday night was the first time the Bondurant team had been together this season.

“Kids are way more adaptable than adults,” Roberts said. “I know as a teacher this has been a big struggle for me. It made me happy people decided to make the most of this, and enough people said let’s make this happen.” Roberts is a math teacher at Western Hills.

Bondurant advanced to the state competition last year, but the event, scheduled for March, was canceled because of COVID.

“We’ve had kids who have been working hard for two and three years,” Roberts said. “They’ve had an amazing administration and teachers in middle school, and they’ve had amazing administration and teachers in elementary school. Their parents have been so supportive, and they realize the benefit of academic competition.

“This team is very eighth-grade heavy. I’m glad they got the chance to compete, and they took advantage of it.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription