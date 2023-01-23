012523.Bondurant Academic Team_submitted.jpg

Members of Bondurant's academic team are, left to right on the front row, Megha Bhavaraju, Aishwarya Lingampeta, Ayaan Shaik, Campbell Goins, Eleanor Bishop and Jonathan Neal. On the second row are Sophia Mathis , Ritvika Kalavagunta, Ethan Benassi, Grey Welch, Graham MacDonald, Tanav Gudapati Harlow Stapleton. On the third row are coach Robbie Roberts, Vishal Paluri, Malleshwar Suresh, Connor McCoin , William Gould, and coach Tammy Baker.. (Photo sumitted)

Bondurant Middle School captured its eighth consecutive overall district Governor's Cup championship Jan. 14 at the event held at The Frankfort Christian Academy.

Bondurant, Elkhorn, TFCA, Capital Day School and Second Street School competed for the trophy. Teams earned points in quick recall, future problem solving and individual content assessment towards the overall team title.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription