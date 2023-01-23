Members of Bondurant's academic team are, left to right on the front row, Megha Bhavaraju, Aishwarya Lingampeta, Ayaan Shaik, Campbell Goins, Eleanor Bishop and Jonathan Neal. On the second row are Sophia Mathis , Ritvika Kalavagunta, Ethan Benassi, Grey Welch, Graham MacDonald, Tanav Gudapati Harlow Stapleton. On the third row are coach Robbie Roberts, Vishal Paluri, Malleshwar Suresh, Connor McCoin , William Gould, and coach Tammy Baker.. (Photo sumitted)
Bondurant Middle School captured its eighth consecutive overall district Governor's Cup championship Jan. 14 at the event held at The Frankfort Christian Academy.
Bondurant, Elkhorn, TFCA, Capital Day School and Second Street School competed for the trophy. Teams earned points in quick recall, future problem solving and individual content assessment towards the overall team title.
In the final overall points standings, Bondurant won with 49 points, followed by TFCA with 26 points and Elkhorn with 22.
Robbie Roberts is Bondurant’s academic team coach.
In quick recall, Bondurant won over Second Street but ran into a tough Elkhorn team in round 3 and lost 21-19. After a victory over TFCA, the Badgers faced a rematch with Elkhorn in the championship match, needing to win twice.
BMS prevailed in the first rematch 25-15, setting up another rematch in the finals where Bondurant emerged victorious 27-16. Both teams will move on to regional competition in early February.
Members of Bondurant’s quick recall team are Ritvika Kalavagunta, Malleshwar Suresh, Harper Shields, Tanav Gudapati, Harlow Stapleton, Ethan Benassi, Grey Welch, Aishu Lingampeta, Ayaan Shaik, Campbell Goins, Megha Bhavaraju, Vishal Paluri and Nora Elliott.
In the other team event, the BMS future problem solving team earned first place and will move on to regional competition. FPS is coached by Tammy Baker and members are William Gould, Sophia Mathis, Tanav Gudapati, Jonathan Neal, D'Maya Dickinson, Haydon Darland and Saanvi Kasala.
In content assessment, the following BMS students placed in the top five, scoring points towards the overall championship, and will move on to regional competition.
Math: 1. Malleshwar Suresh (top 10 in the state), 2. Ritvika Kalavagunta, 3. Aishu Lingampeta
Science: 1. Malleshwar Suresh (top 10 in the state), 2. Tanav Gudapati, 3. Ritvika Kalavagunta
Social Studies: 3. Ethan Benassi
Arts & Humanities: 3. Harlow Stapleton, 5. Grey Welch
