Bondurant Middle School captured the overall Section 14 6th Grade Showcase championship on Saturday at Elkhorn Middle School with strong showings in both written assessments and quick recall.

The competition, sponsored by the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition (KAAC), consisted of teams representing Elkhorn, The Frankfort Christian Academy, Shelby County West, Anderson County and Spencer County.

This was Bondurant’s eighth overall showcase championship in the last nine years.

The Braves went undefeated on the day in quick recall, defeating TFCA in the opening round. BMS followed up with victories over Spencer County and Elkhorn to earn a spot in the championship match, where the Braves defeated Elkhorn in a rematch to bring home the championship.

Members of the BMS quick recall team are Ritvika Kalavagunta, Nora Elliott, River Gillis, Grey Welch, Megha Bhavaraju, Ethan Benassi and Haydon Darland.

In written assessments, the following Bondurant team members placed in the top six in their respective categories to earn points towards the overall championship.

Math: 1st, Ritvika Kalavagunta; 2nd, Nora Elliott; 4th, Megha Bhavaraju.

Science: 1st, Ritvika Kalavagunta; 6th, Ethan Benassi.

Social studies: 1st, Nora Elliott; 3rd, River Gillis; 6th, Ethan Benassi.

Arts & Humanities: 4th, Grey Welch.

