A two-piece feeding tube that wouldn’t stay connected. Antique toy trucks missing ladders. A rooster that lost a foot to frostbite.
All three are real problems, and engineering students at Bondurant Middle School are working on solutions.
James Gary’s Introduction to Engineering class has taken on several projects this year to deal with local concerns.
“This is a year-long class, so we can go deeper into stuff than if it was a semester class,” said Gary, a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher.
One of the deep dives is to design a prosthetic foot for a rooster that belongs to Gary.
While the rooster can get around, the new foot would help his mobility.
“I really like getting to be hands on and getting to figure out problems,” eighth-grader Treyton Harrell said. “We can do a lot of different tests. I like the curiosity.”
The school has two 3D printers, and they’re used to make the components for the class’ design projects.
Other projects include ladders for antique Tonka toy trucks that school resource officer Joe Saunier restores and donates to children who have lost their possessions in events such as fires and floods; a clamp to keep two components of a feeding tube from coming apart after a teacher at the school requested the clamp when her father was using a feeding tube; cookie cutters for the BMS Agriculture Department/FFA to use in its homemade dog treat fundraiser; and weaving loom hooks for a makerspace for librarian Lee Kuhn.
A makerspace is “a collaborative work space inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring and sharing that uses high tech to no tech tools,” according to makerspace.com.
“They get to do a little bit of everything,” Gary said about his students. “We work with robotics, 3-D printing. We did a lot of coding in the beginning of the year working with games and apps.”
The design projects can be a collaborative effort, something Gary said can help the students in the future.
“They learn perseverance, and they learn to work together,” he said.
That’s been a bonus for seventh-grader Kaylee Dews.
“It’s not a class where you sit down and don’t talk to people,” she said. “I’m not really a people person, but you have to talk in this class, and that’s helped me. Mr. Gary makes the class fun.”
“I try to give them as much freedom as I can in the classroom,” Gary said. “When they have the skills, I like to turn them loose. I don’t like to hover.”
The projects require a lot of measurement and precision before they work, and that can be challenging.
“That’s kind of what makes it fun,” eighth-grader Jon Grigsby said. “When you’re frustrated you’re actually learning, and it could help later in life in engineering that I could do those things.”
“I really like the class,” Harrell said. “I think it’ll help me the most going into the future.”
And that’s where these students can have an impact.
“There are so many problems in the community, in the state,” Gary said. “Everywhere there are problems, and STEM can help those problems get solved.”
