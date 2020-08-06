Bondurant

Bondurant Middle School will host a Back to School drive-thru Thursday, Aug. 20 from 6-8 p.m.

The drive-thru will take place on the school's campus, and students will have a chance to see their teachers.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, students and parents must remain in their vehicles to participate.

If the event is rained out on Aug. 20, it will take place on Monday, Aug. 24.

