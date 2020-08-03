Bondurant

The Bondurant Middle School Site-Based Decision Making Council has released its meeting schedule for the 2020-21 school year.

The council will meet the school at 4:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Monday, Sept. 14

Monday, Oct. 12

Monday, Nov. 9

Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Jan. 11, 2021

Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Monday, March 1, 2021

Monday, April 12, 2021

Monday, May 3, 2021

Monday, June 7, 2021

