Bondurant Middle School and Western Hills High School FFA members were honored at the 94th Annual National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this past weekend.

Bondurant was named a national finalist for the National Chapter Model of Innovation, Area of Strengthening Agriculture and was recognized in the National Chapter Contest.

Western Hills won bronze in parliamentary procedure in National Career Development and Leadership Development Events.
 
“Congratulations to all of the Kentucky FFA members who participated in the National FFA convention this weekend,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. 
 
Kentucky FFA chapters and members came home with several other accolades. More than 60,000 FFA members, advisors, and guests attended the convention, which is the largest youth organization gathering in the United States. 
 
“I also wish to congratulate each and every FFA member and chapter that participated in the national convention,” Quarles added. “When I travel the state, I often see groups of those corduroy jackets greet me. From Louisville to Paducah, our FFA members are learning skills that will be with them for their entire lives, and the results from this year’s national convention reflect that.”

