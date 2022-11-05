Brooke Fell loves education and working with students, particularly those in middle school.

A counselor at Bondurant Middle School, Fell was named the state’s Middle School Counselor of the Year this fall by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.

110622.Brooke Fell_submitted.jpg

Brooke Fell, a school counselor at Bondurant Middle School, was named the Middle School Counselor of the Year by the Kentucky School Counselor Association. (Photo submitted)

