Brooke Fell loves education and working with students, particularly those in middle school.
A counselor at Bondurant Middle School, Fell was named the state’s Middle School Counselor of the Year this fall by the Kentucky School Counselor Association.
Fell has been a counselor at BMS for five years.
“It’s been really nice recognition, but no recognition like this is earned alone,” she said. “I think I’m just the one who was recognized for a lot of hard work that a lot of adults are putting in to doing good for kids.
“Our motto is ‘every student succeeds whatever it takes’ and I feel like I’m on a team with people who live that every day. I was just honored to be the one to have my name called, but I know it was not earned alone, that’s for sure.”
Fell began her career in education teaching at a middle school in Hardin County, where she spent two years before moving to Frankfort with her husband, Tommy, who had been commuting to Toyota.
After teaching at Bondurant for three years, she switched to a part-time teaching job working with the gifted and talented students in the Franklin County Schools district when she became a mother.
During that time she earned a master’s in school counseling, and she returned to Bondurant as a counselor five years ago.
“When my youngest went to kindergarten I came back full-time,” Fell said. “I knew I wanted to come back here because this was like home.”
While middle school can be a challenging time, Fell has spent most of her career working with that age group.
“I think in life we all base our decisions on personal experience, and for me that rings true,” Fell said. “I taught middle school and I love middle school kids, and I think I was called to this age group because as a middle schooler myself I felt like there were people that made huge impacts on my life.
“I lost my dad when I was in middle school in an accident, and people showed up for me. The teachers and the counselors that I worked with made such an impact on me that I think subconsciously me working as a counselor in middle school was my way of giving back.”
The variety in the work is part of its appeal.
“It’s something new every day,” Fell said. “No day is the same, ever. You don’t get bored because things are moving so fast. And I think this is an age group where if all of us think back to when we were in middle school, huge growth and change happens from when you walk in as an 11-year-old to when you walk out as a 14-year-old.
“Those changes are huge, and I think I love this age because they still need adults to help them navigate the changes, and they need people who get them. So for me, middle school is fun. I really like it.”
Getting students involved in activities at school and giving them a sense of belonging is part of the mission at Bondurant.
“I think the ultimate question kids are asking in middle school is ‘who am I and where do I belong?’ and I love helping kids try to figure that out,” Fell said.
“One thing I love about Bondurant is we make great efforts to try to have a place for everybody. Our kids, their interests are so varied, and we know that if kids belong, they feel like they belong to a group at school, then their success at school is lots higher.”
One of Fell’s goals every school year is to learn the name of every student at Bondurant.
"I can’t say I’ve reached it yet at this point of the year, but I try,” she said. “I think it makes a difference when kids hear their names, and I make it a goal each year to try and learn the name of every kid in our building by the end of the year.
“Sometimes I have to get their names wrong and they look at me and say, ‘Hey, Mrs. Fell, that’s not my name.’ It also gives me the opportunity to say ‘I’m sorry. I make mistakes. I’m learning and I'll get it right the next time.’”
Fell is a graduate of North Hardin High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in middle school math and science from Eastern Kentucky University and her first master’s degree in middle grades education with an emphasis with gifted and talented at Georgetown College. She earned her second masters degree, in school counseling, at the University of the Cumberlands.
The Fells have three children. Presley is a sophomore at Western Hills, Lex is in the seventh grade at Bondurant, and Piper is a fourth grader at Collins Lane.
While the past two years, with COVID and its restrictions, have been difficult, Fell knows she’s where she’s supposed to be.
“I think today in education you’ve got to love it,” she said. “It’s been a tough couple years, so I think people that show up every day, that keep coming back and keep trying to make change for kids is big.
“Our job is such a commitment, and such an important role for our future, and I’m here because somebody made a difference for me. You know what I mean? It’s such a cycle.”
