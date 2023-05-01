Brooke Fell, the counselor at Bondurant Middle School has been named the Kentucky School Counselor of the Year for 2023 by the Kentucky School Counselor Association (KSCA).

Earlier this year, Fell was named the Kentucky Middle School Counselor of the Year by the KSCA. The organization also named an elementary and high school counselor of the year, and the Kentucky School Counselor of the Year was selected from the high school, middle school and elementary counselors of the year.

