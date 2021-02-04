Kari Hyatt said she and her husband, Adam, had talked about what to do for their 40th birthdays this year.
Everything changed when Adam Hyatt died in an auto accident in 2019, but Kari Hyatt has found a way to celebrate the milestone birthdays.
“My 40th birthday is in about a month, and Adam’s is three weeks after mine,” Kari Hyatt said. “We were planning for a big, big combined party, but that’s not feasible. So I was thinking of a way to celebrate that would matter to both of us.”
What she came up with is a book donation drive is called the Big Birthday Book Drive. It starts Sunday and runs through March 13, Kari’s birthday.
The goal is to collect books representing diversity and multiculturalism for elementary school classrooms in the Franklin County Schools district.
Kari Hyatt is a teacher at Collins Lane Elementary, and Adam Hyatt taught at Franklin County High School for 11 years.
“Adam was very interested in diversity, multiculturalism,” Kari said. “He did a lot of reading around race, ‘White Fragility’ and ‘The Color of Compromise.’”
Regina Wink-Swinford, a friend of the Hyatts' who works at Poor Richard's Books, has a birthday during the drive and is part of the birthday celebration.
Poor Richard’s Books is participating by offering 20% off books purchased for the book drive.
Those interested in buying from Poor Richard’s can call 502-223-8018 or go to https://poorrichardsbooksky.indielite.org/ to place an order and mention The Big Birthday Book Drive.
The book list is available on Amazon at Hyatt’s Big Birthday Book Drive.
“Sharla (Six) helped me get the number of classrooms, and Regina helped me with the bookstore,” Hyatt said. “I’m very thankful to Poor Richard’s for participating.”
Six is an assistant superintendent with FCS.
Those who purchase books don’t have to worry about delivering them. Books ordered off Amazon will be sent directly to Hyatt, and Poor Richard’s will contact Hyatt about books purchased at the store, and she will pick them up.
Hyatt hopes to distribute the books on or around April 7, which is Adam’s birthday.
The age range for the books is 3-12.
“If you’re going to talk about diversity, you need to start early,” Hyatt said. “Adam was a high school teacher, and by then a lot of beliefs and cultural references are already set.”
