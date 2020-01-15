Representatives of the Bourbon on the Banks Festival presented donations to the Kentucky State University Foundation and the Mighty Marching Thorobreds on Wednesday.
“We are excited that the inaugural Bourbon on the Banks Festival was a success on many fronts,” said Festival Chair Tom Bennett in a press release. “Because of the generous support of our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, the City of Frankfort and Franklin County Fiscal Court, the Bourbon on the Banks Board is proud to provide the KSU Foundation with a check for $15,000. The scholarship funds are to be used for student scholarships, with the newly established Fermenting and Distillation Certificate Program receiving $10,000 and the KSU Band program receiving $5,000.”
August’s inaugural Bourbon on the Banks Festival had around 1,300 attendees and more than 100 volunteers and vendors. Around 70 bourbons were available for tasting, as well as various other spirits, wine, beer and food.
Bourbon on the Banks Festival Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization, application pending. This year’s festival is scheduled for Aug. 28-29.