Bourbon on the Banks Inc. will donate a portion of the proceeds raised from its fourth annual festival to support the Franklin County Community Fund and White Oak Initiative nonprofits and fund student scholarships.
The Franklin County Community Fund is affiliated with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, and Bourbon on the Banks Inc. will donate $25,000 to this nonprofit for improvements to River View Park in Frankfort which also serves as the event site for the festival. The White Oak Initiative is dedicated to the preservation and long-term sustainability of the white oak forests which are vital to the spirits industry as wood from white oak trees is commonly used to make barrels for aging bourbon and other American whiskeys. Bourbon on the Banks Inc. will donate $10,000 to the White Oak Initiative to support their efforts.
Bourbon on the Banks Inc. is also offering $15,000 in scholarships, up to $2,500 per individual, for those choosing to attend the Kentucky State University fermentation and distillation program and/or to qualified Franklin County residents wishing to attend other accredited, college-level distillation and fermentation science certification or degree programs. The online application and detailed information regarding the scholarship program are available on the Bourbon on the Banks website, and the deadline for submission is April 1, 2023.
"We are focused on promoting the advancement of the fermentation and distillation industry and supporting the economic and cultural development of our community, and these nonprofits and our scholarship program help with this mission,” Bourbon on the Banks Director Diane Strong said. “We are thrilled by the success of the 2022 festival and thankful for the opportunity to support such important causes.”
The Bourbon on the Banks Festival is a premier bourbon event in Frankfort and occurs annually on the first Saturday in October. The next Bourbon on the Banks Festival is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2023, and tickets are now available for purchase on the Bourbon on the Banks website.
