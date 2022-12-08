Bourbon on the Banks Inc. will donate a portion of the proceeds raised from its fourth annual festival to support the Franklin County Community Fund and White Oak Initiative nonprofits and fund student scholarships.

The Franklin County Community Fund is affiliated with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, and Bourbon on the Banks Inc. will donate $25,000 to this nonprofit for improvements to River View Park in Frankfort which also serves as the event site for the festival. The White Oak Initiative is dedicated to the preservation and long-term sustainability of the white oak forests which are vital to the spirits industry as wood from white oak trees is commonly used to make barrels for aging bourbon and other American whiskeys. Bourbon on the Banks Inc. will donate $10,000 to the White Oak Initiative to support their efforts. 

