Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp named Andy Bradley principal of Elkhorn Elementary School Tuesday.

Andy Bradley has been named the new principal at Elkhorn Elementary School. (Photo via Facebook)
Bradley will be replacing current principal, Matt Osborne, who accepted the director of curriculum and instruction of Franklin County Schools earlier this month.
 
“Andy’s dedication to EES and his student-centered leadership will serve him well in this role," Kopp said. "We are excited for Andy and for the future of EES."
 
Bradley graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education from Eastern Kentucky University in 2004. He received his Master of Science degree in early childhood education from Georgetown College in 2009. In 2021, he received a second Master’s degree from Campbellsville University in educational leadership.
 
Bradley started his teaching career as a special education teacher in 2000 at Elkhorn Elementary School. In 2008, he taught first grade at The Early Learning Village.
 
From 2013 through 2017, Bradley taught reading recovery and intervention at Elkhorn Elementary School. Since 2017 he has served as the school's curriculum, instruction and assessment coach as well as the Dean of Students.
 
“I am so excited to continue our pursuit of excellence at Elkhorn Elementary School," Bradley said. "I am extremely proud to be a part of the Elkhorn family. Together, we will ensure that every student succeeds.”

