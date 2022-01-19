Coastal Carolina logo.png

Jett Bradley, of Frankfort, has been named to the Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.

Bradley is a marine science major.

