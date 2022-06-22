Jett Bradley, of Frankfort, has been named to the Dean’s List at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2022 semester.

Coastal Carolina logo.png

Bradley is a marine science major.

Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription