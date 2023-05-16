Xander Lee Britton, of Frankfort, has been chosen to attend the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State University as part of the Class of 2025.

craft academy logo.jpg

Britton attends Woodford County High School.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription