Perhaps it is apropos that senior Jake Broaddus, a self-admitted history buff, will ink his name into the Frankfort High School record book on March 15, when he becomes the first student to participate in the Governor’s Cup State Finals for the written assessment.

Persistence paid off for Broaddus, 18, who has been part of the academic team since middle school and is the first Panther to advance to the state level in at least five years, according to coach Krystal Conway-Cunningham, who said he is good about independently studying and preparing for tournaments.

Jake Broaddus
“I can just give him a list of things to study (sometimes he finds his own material, as well) and he just goes ahead and completes the task without me having to stand over his shoulder,” she added. “He is truly a hard worker.”

For his achievements, Broaddus has been named the WesBanco Student of the Week.

State Journal: How does it feel to be the first FHS student to accomplish this?

Broaddus: Really good. I didn’t even know. I’ve always tried to shoot for getting as far as I can go. It’s really cool to advance that far.

SJ: What did you write about and why?

Broaddus: Social studies because it has always been my favorite subject and I consider it my best. I am most passionate about it.

SJ: Were you nervous?

Broaddus: Usually, I am. This was one of the few times I felt really confident and I usually don’t study (for) written so I was really happy.

SJ: What are your goals for state?

Broaddus: I hope I do well enough to at least have something to show for it.

SJ: What other activities are you involved in?

Broaddus: Boy Scouts. I am an Eagle Scout.

SJ: Tell me a bit about your internship.

Broaddus: It is at the Kentucky Historical Society. It's been great. I really enjoy it. Mostly I have been digitizing their expansive collection of audio interviews from the 1980s. A lot of them are on cassettes.

SJ: Did you know what cassette tapes were?

Broaddus: I’d heard of them but never used them until now.

SJ: What are your plans after graduation?

Broaddus: I am going to the University of Louisville, where I plan on majoring in history and museum studies. I would like to work in the museum field.

SJ: What do you like best about Frankfort High?

Broaddus: Because of its small size it feels more community-oriented. The student body is more engaged than a larger school.

SJ: Who is your role model?

Broaddus: My parents, Chris and Lisa Broaddus. They’ve always pushed me to do academic endeavors. I wouldn’t have achieved what I have without them.

