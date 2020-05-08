Brittany Brockman, of Lexington, was awarded the Capital Ovarian Cancer Organization’s (C.O.C.O.) Jerri Heltzel Robinson Memorial Nursing Scholarship recently.
Brockman is a currently attending Midway University and is pursuing an associate degree in nursing.
The C.O.C.O. scholarship committee was looking for an individual who embodied Jerri Heltzel Robinson’s leadership, compassion, organizational skills, and community involvement. Brockman’s application was supported by strong letters of recommendation attesting to her leadership, compassion and organizational skills.
In addition to being a nursing student, Brockman is the treasurer for the Midway Association of Nursing Students and works full time as a Nurse Care Tech at the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center.
