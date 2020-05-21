Kentucky State’s new synthetic turf field is coming along nicely.
KSU President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II said in a phone interview that he believes work on the field at Alumni Stadium will be completed by June 30, the last day of the university's fiscal year.
“They’ve been working nonstop since December,” he said. “I’m excited about it.
“Last year was a particularly rainy season for this region,” Brown said about the 2019 football season, “and our field was absolutely horrible. I couldn’t wait until they started this project.”
The Thorobreds are scheduled to open their season on the road at Southwest Baptist University Sept. 5, but when football will be played, and under what circumstances, is still unknown because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re looking at streaming options,” Brown said. “If the capacity has to be held to a certain number of people who have to stay 6 feet apart for social distancing or follow other CDC guidelines, people could still watch by streaming the game.”
KSU is the last public university in the state to get a synthetic field, and Brown said most of the Thorobreds’ Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes have synthetic fields.
“When we played our guaranteed games, our DI games last year, their stadiums all had turf fields,” Brown said. “It can help our athletic budget. We buy two sets of footwear, both cleats and turf. Now we’d only have to have turf.
“A lot of players in high school play on turf fields, and I hope this will continue to attract players.”
Brown said the project is being funded by an energy savings performance contract through the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet with no out-of-pocket cost to the university.
