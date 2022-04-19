Midway logo.png

The annual Joy Edwards Hembree Honors Program at Midway University was held April 14 to recognize students, faculty members and campus organizations for their achievements in the classroom and extra-curricular activities.

Shannon Brunette, a Franklin County graduate, received the Outstanding Business Student Award.

The event is named for the late Joy Edwards Hembree, a long-time Midway University trustee who advocated for women and children.

