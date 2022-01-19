Belmont logo.png

Lucy Buchanan and Grace Smith, both of Frankfort, have been named to the Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

