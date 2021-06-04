CumberlandsLogo.png

WILLIAMSBURG — A local University of the Cumberlands student was named to the President's List for the spring 2021 semester.

Johnny Bush, of Frankfort, earned the honor.

To be eligible for the President's List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription