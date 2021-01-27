CumberlandsLogo.png

Two Frankfort students earned President's List honors at the University of the Cumberlands for the fall 2020 semester.

Johnny Bush and Zachary Ray were awarded for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

