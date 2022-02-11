FCS logo.png

The Franklin County Schools 2022-2023 school calendar had its first reading at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Two calendars were discussed, and the traditional calendar was presented to the board.

A survey was conducted for the calendars, with the traditional calendar favored by 53% of those who responded.

With the traditional schedule, school would start on Aug. 11, and the last day would be May 25.

The non-traditional calendar has built-in make-up day options. School would begin the Monday closest to Aug. 29, and students would finish the school year the first of June.

The traditional calendar does not have the built-in options to make up days.

For Thanksgiving, the district would be closed the entire week with the traditional calendar, and it would be open Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week under the non-traditional calendar.

No action was taken on the calendar, which will be voted on at a later board meeting.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp attended the public hearing for the Lakeview Park master plan that took place Monday prior to the board meeting and gave a report.

“We’re very excited about some of the plan, creating an amphitheater, a 160,000-square-foot facility with seating for 4,000,” he said. “It would allow us to have graduation inside, which would be great.

“There was also a lot of concern. The initial plans talked about removing the driving range for golf, so we had the discussion down there and said we are very much in favor of this plan as long as it doesn’t take away opportunities for our kids.

“The other point I made at the meeting today was this community needs a pool. And it’s nothing that a school district because of the immense cost can most likely do on their own. This is something our community, in some way, shape or form, whether it’s part of this Lakeview plan or part of something else, we need a facility for our athletes who are swimmers to be able to have time to practice.

“I mentioned I would be more than willing to bring to the board any plan to collaborate on any such plan, so it’s time for us as a community to come together and build a pool for our kids.”

FCS Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six reported on literacy data for K-2.

Schools that have more than 50% of its students reading at or above their grade levels in K-2 are Westridge, 67% kindergarten and 51% first grade; Early Learning Village, 56% kindergarten; and Collins Lane, 63% second grade.

